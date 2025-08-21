Comparing PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) & Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 3.22% 10.74% 4.48% Hesai Group 4.00% 3.11% 2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PHINIA and Hesai Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 3 3 1 2.71 Hesai Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

Volatility & Risk

PHINIA currently has a consensus price target of $53.1667, indicating a potential downside of 4.94%. Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $28.74, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than PHINIA.

PHINIA has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hesai Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PHINIA and Hesai Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.40 billion 0.64 $79.00 million $2.59 21.59 Hesai Group $284.57 million 11.94 -$14.02 million $0.09 287.89

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group. PHINIA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hesai Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PHINIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PHINIA beats Hesai Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

