Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,979 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,859,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,306,000 after purchasing an additional 698,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,459,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,585 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CAG opened at $19.2450 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.08. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

