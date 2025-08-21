Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $19.2450 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.