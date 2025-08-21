Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 27,248 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 934,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period.

BLMN opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLMN. Barclays dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

