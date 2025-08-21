Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,740 AAR Corp. $AIR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 10,454.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 62,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 57.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAR by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 31,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,461,924.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 360,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,162,665.63. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $546,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,267.90. This represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,182 shares of company stock worth $7,331,452. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIR

AAR Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:AIR opened at $71.8590 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $86.43.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%.The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.