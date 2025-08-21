Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 16,700 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. $CRON

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,536 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 468,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Cronos Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

