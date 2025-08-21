Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,528 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $184.43 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,332. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

