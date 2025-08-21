Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 25,656 iRobot Corporation $IRBT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 67,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IRBT opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. iRobot Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.90.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.64. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 296.63% and a negative net margin of 32.55%.The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Research analysts forecast that iRobot Corporation will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

