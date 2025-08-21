Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AVIR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,265 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.25. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

