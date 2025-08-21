Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $259,000 in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 148.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $477,700.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,230.13. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 2.1%

CNO stock opened at $38.7050 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.90. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.25 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

