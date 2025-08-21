Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $259,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price objective (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.3%

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,335.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,410.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,267.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

