Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $129,000 Investment in Navient Corporation $NAVI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 2,663.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.37. Navient Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.89%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.56.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

