Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. $YMAB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 107.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jones Trading lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.60 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.60 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.62.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

