Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 49,657 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. $BRSP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.6550 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.09 million, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -290.91%.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.