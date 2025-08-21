Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Compugen Ltd. $CGEN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 188,474 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Compugen were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Compugen by 936.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 850,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 156,959 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 123,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGEN opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compugen had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

