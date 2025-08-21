Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,739 Shares of Cerus Corporation $CERS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Cerus worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cerus by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cerus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Cerus Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. Cerus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

