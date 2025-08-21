Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,190 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group Inc $WHG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 146,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHG opened at $17.7450 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 million, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 3.92%.The company had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

