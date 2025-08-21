Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,651 Shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 2.7% during the first quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NWPX Infrastructure alerts:

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $493.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at NWPX Infrastructure

NWPX Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $133.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.93 million. Research analysts predict that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 3,500 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The trade was a 24.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on NWPX Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NWPX

About NWPX Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWPX Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWPX Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.