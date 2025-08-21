Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 213,971 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,971 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

CYH opened at $2.7150 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $6.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.400–0.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

About Community Health Systems

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

