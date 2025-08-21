Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,309 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. $PPIH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Perma-Pipe International worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 66,600.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $216.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.46. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 7.31%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

