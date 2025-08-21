Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,019 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 627.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $189.7410 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.21%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

