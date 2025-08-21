Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $98,000 Position in Amplify Energy Corp. $AMPY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 88,707 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 690,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 65,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 77,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $283,235.92. Following the purchase, the director owned 244,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,487.49. The trade was a 46.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clint D. Coghill purchased 181,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,870.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,881,347 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,004.69. This trade represents a 6.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 966,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,471. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Stock Up 1.5%

AMPY stock opened at $3.8350 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amplify Energy

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.