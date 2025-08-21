Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Titan International, Inc. $TWI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Titan International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1,059.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 838,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 160,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $2,196,195.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 176,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,606.74. This trade represents a 54.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,350.24. This represents a 35.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,520. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Titan International Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:TWI opened at $8.5250 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $544.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.The company had revenue of $460.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.84 million. Titan International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

