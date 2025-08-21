Contrasting Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) & SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF)

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) and SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alliance Resource Partners and SouthGobi Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 SouthGobi Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.25%. Given Alliance Resource Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Resource Partners is more favorable than SouthGobi Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners 10.30% 14.27% 9.04% SouthGobi Resources 5.59% -15.18% -1.55%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Alliance Resource Partners and SouthGobi Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Alliance Resource Partners has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthGobi Resources has a beta of 72.07, meaning that its stock price is 7,107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of SouthGobi Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance Resource Partners and SouthGobi Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners $2.45 billion 1.20 $360.86 million $1.81 12.69 SouthGobi Resources $493.38 million 0.24 $92.50 million $0.09 4.51

Alliance Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than SouthGobi Resources. SouthGobi Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners beats SouthGobi Resources on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates seven underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, it owns and leases oil and gas mineral interests and equity interests; and leases its coal mineral reserves and resources to its mining complexes; and leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana. Further, the company offers various mining technology products and services, including data network, communication and tracking systems, mining proximity detection systems, industrial collision avoidance systems, and data and analytics software. It also exports its products. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia. The company was formerly known as SouthGobi Energy Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SouthGobi Resources Ltd. in May 2010. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

