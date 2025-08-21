Contrasting AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Harmonic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Harmonic”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $9.51 million 6.51 -$11.24 million ($0.62) -4.85 Harmonic $678.72 million 1.47 $39.22 million $0.59 14.85

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group. AmpliTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -44.65% -26.65% -21.36% Harmonic 9.96% 17.83% 10.23%

Risk and Volatility

AmpliTech Group has a beta of -1, suggesting that its stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AmpliTech Group and Harmonic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Harmonic 1 2 4 0 2.43

AmpliTech Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.11%. Harmonic has a consensus price target of $11.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 33.18%. Given AmpliTech Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than Harmonic.

Summary

Harmonic beats AmpliTech Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains. It provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers used in SATCOM rack mount systems, as well as test equipment used in integrators and manufacturers of various communications systems, such as cellular base stations, simulators, and point to point wireless radios; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis, as well as IC packaging and lids products. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. AmpliTech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telco Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. Its video processing appliance solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as encoders, video servers, high-density stream processing systems, and edge processors. This segment also provides VOS360 SaaS platform that provides both streaming and channel origination and distribution services; and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which enables the packaging and delivery of streaming services, including live streaming, VOD, catch-up TV, start-over TV, network-DVR and cloud-DVR services through HTTP streaming to various device along with dynamic and personal ad insertion. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, integration services, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training, as well as SaaS-related support and deployment. It sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

