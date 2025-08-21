Contrasting iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) & Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA)

Profitability

This table compares iCoreConnect and Astea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCoreConnect -263.12% -1,451.73% -171.32% Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of Astea International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

iCoreConnect has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astea International has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCoreConnect $11.05 million 0.01 -$15.55 million ($63.20) 0.00 Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares iCoreConnect and Astea International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Astea International has higher revenue and earnings than iCoreConnect.

Summary

Astea International beats iCoreConnect on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

