Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.87. Approximately 3,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Core Alternative ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.09.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

