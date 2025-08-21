Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TSE:PBL

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pollard Banknote in a report issued on Monday, August 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.67.
Pollard Banknote Stock Performance
Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$20.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$558.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.63. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$17.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.
About Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pollard Banknote
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.