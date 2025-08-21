CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

