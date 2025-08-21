Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

COUR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NYSE:COUR opened at $11.3450 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.40. Coursera has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Coursera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,062.30. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,050,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,167.76. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,100. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,964,000 after buying an additional 159,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,784,000 after acquiring an additional 77,044 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Coursera by 7.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 141,745 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 6.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,883,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,435,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

