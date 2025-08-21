Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL) Trading Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 131,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 260,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Creative Global Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th.

Creative Global Technology Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Global Technology stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Marex Group plc owned about 0.58% of Creative Global Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Creative Global Technology

Mission Consumer electronic devices have a limited life, but some rest idle with meaningful useful life left. We help make every minute of recycled consumer electronic devices’ lives count with our expertise in quickly connecting their demands and supplies, thereby facilitating the circular economy in the consumer electronic devices business and reducing waste.

