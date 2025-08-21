Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 938,100 shares, agrowthof24.2% from the July 15th total of 755,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.80.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

Credicorp Trading Down 0.6%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 5,300.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAP opened at $248.9510 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $165.48 and a 12 month high of $255.39.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

