Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 938,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 755,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.80.
NYSE BAP opened at $248.9510 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $165.48 and a 12 month high of $255.39.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.
