Critical Comparison: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) and PETROTEQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) and PETROTEQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Fuel Gas and PETROTEQ ENERGY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas 0 2 2 1 2.80 PETROTEQ ENERGY 0 0 0 0 0.00

National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus target price of $96.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%. Given National Fuel Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than PETROTEQ ENERGY.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

74.0% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PETROTEQ ENERGY shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PETROTEQ ENERGY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Fuel Gas and PETROTEQ ENERGY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas 11.15% 20.81% 7.03% PETROTEQ ENERGY N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROTEQ ENERGY has a beta of 262.66, meaning that its share price is 26,166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Fuel Gas and PETROTEQ ENERGY”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas $1.94 billion 4.04 $77.51 million $2.66 32.70 PETROTEQ ENERGY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Fuel Gas has higher revenue and earnings than PETROTEQ ENERGY.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats PETROTEQ ENERGY on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas utility services to various customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About PETROTEQ ENERGY

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases. The company also operates rights under five leases covering lands consisting of approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield Counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

