Critical Contrast: Synergy CHC (SNYR) versus Its Rivals

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “CONS PD – MISC STPL” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Synergy CHC to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Synergy CHC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Synergy CHC alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synergy CHC and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC $34.83 million $2.12 million 7.53 Synergy CHC Competitors $13.77 billion $1.23 billion 9.15

Analyst Recommendations

Synergy CHC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Synergy CHC. Synergy CHC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Synergy CHC and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC 0 0 1 1 3.50 Synergy CHC Competitors 666 2919 3017 92 2.38

Synergy CHC currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 249.65%. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies have a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Synergy CHC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synergy CHC is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Synergy CHC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC 10.02% -18.56% 20.28% Synergy CHC Competitors -6.14% -213.46% -2.86%

Summary

Synergy CHC beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Synergy CHC

(Get Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.