Critical Review: Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) & PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worldline and PayPal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $5.01 billion 0.20 -$321.38 million N/A N/A PayPal $31.80 billion 2.05 $4.15 billion $4.68 14.55

Profitability

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Worldline.

This table compares Worldline and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A PayPal 14.49% 25.35% 6.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Worldline and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 2 0 1 2.67 PayPal 2 14 17 0 2.45

PayPal has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.85%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than Worldline.

Risk & Volatility

Worldline has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PayPal beats Worldline on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

