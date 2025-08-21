CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1.6% on Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $425.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $422.50 and last traded at $419.73. Approximately 894,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,691,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.34.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price objective (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,414 shares of company stock worth $101,484,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.440-3.560 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

