Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCI. Bank of America began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $102.7150 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 46.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 650,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

