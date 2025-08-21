CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Solar Thin Films (OTCMKTS:SLTZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) and Solar Thin Films (OTCMKTS:SLTZ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CSLM Acquisition and Solar Thin Films, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50 Solar Thin Films 0 0 0 0 0.00

CSLM Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 265.85%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than Solar Thin Films.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Solar Thin Films shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and Solar Thin Films”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million 1.21 -$56.45 million N/A N/A Solar Thin Films N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Thin Films has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CSLM Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and Solar Thin Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% Solar Thin Films N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats Solar Thin Films on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

About Solar Thin Films

Solar Thin Films, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and installs thin-film amorphous silicon photovoltaic manufacturing equipment used in plants that produce photovoltaic thin-film a-Si solar panels or modules. The company serves businesses and investment partnerships engaged in the production of photovoltaic thin-film modules; and corporations and governments involved in the construction of solar power plants principally in the United States, Europe, Russia, Ukraine, and Asia. Solar Thin Films, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

