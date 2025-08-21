D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 242.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ANIX opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.43. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Anixa Biosciences

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 953,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,268.72. This represents a 1.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 569,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,286.25. The trade was a 1.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,200. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

