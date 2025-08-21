DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $184.43 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total value of $20,722,402.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 206,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,674.44. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $336,000. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $2,870,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $12,874,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $395,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

