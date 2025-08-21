Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in July

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,221,900 shares, adropof38.7% from the July 15th total of 6,892,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days. Approximately0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.
Deep Yellow Price Performance
Deep Yellow stock opened at $0.9346 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.4457 and a 12 month high of $1.20.
About Deep Yellow
