Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in July

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,221,900 shares, adropof38.7% from the July 15th total of 6,892,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days. Approximately0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.

Deep Yellow Price Performance

Deep Yellow stock opened at $0.9346 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.4457 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

