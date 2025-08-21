Denison Mine (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Denison Mine (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Denison Mine’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DNN. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Monday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Denison Mine alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Denison Mine

Denison Mine Stock Down 0.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mine

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.39. Denison Mine has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Denison Mine by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,884,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,120,000 after acquiring an additional 880,966 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in Denison Mine by 36.4% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 23,895,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371,531 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Denison Mine during the fourth quarter worth about $35,837,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Denison Mine by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,165,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 558,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mine by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,618 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.