Denison Mines Q3 EPS Decreased by Raymond James Financial

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DML. TD Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares set a C$3.75 target price on Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised Denison Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.53.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

TSE:DML opened at C$2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$3.45.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

