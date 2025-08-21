Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DML. National Bankshares set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.53.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at C$2.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.30. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$3.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.

