Desjardins Weighs in on Denison Mine FY2025 Earnings

Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Denison Mine in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Denison Mine’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Monday. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Denison Mine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.39. Denison Mine has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Denison Mine by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,122,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,401 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Denison Mine during the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Denison Mine during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Denison Mine during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Denison Mine during the first quarter valued at $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mine Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

