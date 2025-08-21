Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Appian Corporation $APPN

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 144.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Appian by 1,244.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 2,716.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $9,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,430,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,339,345.53. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,462,510 shares of company stock valued at $46,548,837 over the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of APPN opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.75. Appian Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Appian to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

