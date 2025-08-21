Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 1,803.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $78.0210 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. Parsons Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.70.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

