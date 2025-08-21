Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rogers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 243.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $74.0850 on Thursday. Rogers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.75 million. Rogers had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Rogers has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

