Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 803.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

HUBG stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

