Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,706 Shares of BlackLine $BL

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,457.90. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Raymond James Financial raised BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised BlackLine to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BL opened at $52.23 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BlackLine had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 13.05%.The firm had revenue of $172.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.240 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.510 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

